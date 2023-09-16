Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro man wanted after reported shooting, police say

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers responded to the 700 blk of 2nd Street for a report of shots fired.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man is wanted after shots were reportedly fired on September 13, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers responded to the 700 blk of 2nd Street for a report of shots being fired. They say it’s possible that several shots were fired at another adult, and the WPD says that although no injuries were reported, there was reportedly damage to a building.

The WPD says the alleged suspect is 28-year-old James Lee Huffman from Waynesboro, and they say he is wanted for these alleged offenses:

  • -18.2-53.1 (F) - Use or attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing or attempting to commit aggravated malicious wounding.
  • -18.2-308.2 (F) - Knowingly and Intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.
  • -18.2-26/18.2-51.2 (F) - Attempt to maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill.

Police say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident, but Huffman is considered to be possibly armed and potentially dangerous. If anyone has information concerning the investigation or the location of Huffman, please call Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a Waynesboro man who was allegedly involved in...
The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a Waynesboro man who was allegedly involved in a shooting.(Waynesboro Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP confirms two school buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway
Two school buses crash in Augusta County, VSP confirms
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Comfortable temperatures into the weekend
Animal handlers across the Valley have struggled because of the drought this year.
Pig farmers preparing for the busiest season of the year
Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro residents could bring their household hazardous waste...
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Day
James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne has led the athletic department since 1999.
James Madison AD Bourne to retire Spring 2024