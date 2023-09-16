Waynesboro man wanted after reported shooting, police say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man is wanted after shots were reportedly fired on September 13, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers responded to the 700 blk of 2nd Street for a report of shots being fired. They say it’s possible that several shots were fired at another adult, and the WPD says that although no injuries were reported, there was reportedly damage to a building.

The WPD says the alleged suspect is 28-year-old James Lee Huffman from Waynesboro, and they say he is wanted for these alleged offenses:

-18.2-53.1 (F) - Use or attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing or attempting to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

-18.2-308.2 (F) - Knowingly and Intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.

-18.2-26/18.2-51.2 (F) - Attempt to maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill.

Police say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident, but Huffman is considered to be possibly armed and potentially dangerous. If anyone has information concerning the investigation or the location of Huffman, please call Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a Waynesboro man who was allegedly involved in a shooting. (Waynesboro Police Department)

