Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man arrested after reported shooting, police say
VSP confirms two school buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway
Two school buses crash in Augusta County, VSP confirms
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

Latest News

Glass shattered with police light.
One dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Comfortable temperatures continue through weekend
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Atlantic storm Lee brings fierce winds, surf to Canada and New England; 1 man killed in Maine
Senator Tim Kaine shared his national security priorities with ROTC cadets at Virginia Tech.
Senator Tim Kaine meets with Virginia Tech ROTC cadets