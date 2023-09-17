Bridgewater football dominates N.C. Wesleyan 41-12, improves to 2-1 overall

Cream of the Crop
Bridgewater football trounced N.C. Wesleyan 41-12, improving to 2-1 overall
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater trounced N.C. Wesleyan 41-12 on Saturday during Family Weekend.

The Eagles improve to 2-1 overall. Stuarts Draft alum Aaron Nice racked up nine tackles including 13 TFL yards. Jalen Cunningham added six tackles for the Eagles.

Bridgewater rushed for 344 yards while holding N.C. Wesleyan to only one yard rushing. Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 11-of-18 for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles return to the field on September 30 at 1 p.m. when they face Hampden-Sydney on the road.

