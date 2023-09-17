JMU field hockey blanked by No. 14 Boston College
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison field hockey fell 7-0 to Boston College.
The Dukes drop to 2-5 overall. JMU senior goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh made five stops in 40:22 of play but the Eagles were able to score five goals in the second half.
James Madison returns to the field on Friday at 5 p.m. when the Dukes face Louisville on the road. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
