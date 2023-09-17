Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU field hockey blanked by No. 14 Boston College

JMU field hockey fell to No. 14 Boston College 7-0
JMU field hockey fell to No. 14 Boston College 7-0(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison field hockey fell 7-0 to Boston College.

The Dukes drop to 2-5 overall. JMU senior goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh made five stops in 40:22 of play but the Eagles were able to score five goals in the second half.

James Madison returns to the field on Friday at 5 p.m. when the Dukes face Louisville on the road. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man arrested after reported shooting, police say
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival Attendees Describe Their Experience As a...
Virginia Attorney General’s office received Blue Ridge Rock Fest complaints

Latest News

Virginia Tech takes the field against Purdue on Sept. 9, 2023
Kyle Monangai scores three TDs, helps Rutgers run past Virginia Tech 35-16
JMU men's soccer fell to Marshall 3-1
JMU Sports Roundup: September 16
Bridgewater football trounced N.C. Wesleyan 41-12, improving to 2-1 overall
Bridgewater football dominates N.C. Wesleyan 41-12, improves to 2-1 overall
JMU football moved past Troy 16-14, improving to 3-0 overall
JMU football moves past Troy 16-14, improves to 3-0 overall