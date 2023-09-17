Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU football moves past Troy 16-14, improves to 3-0 overall

JMU football moved past Troy 16-14, improving to 3-0 overall
JMU football moved past Troy 16-14, improving to 3-0 overall(WSFA)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU football moves past Troy 16-14, improves to 3-0 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison took down Troy 16-14 in Troy, Alabama.

The Dukes improve to 3-0 overall, including a 1-0 mark in the Sun Belt. With this win, JMU broke Troy’s eight-game win streak against conference opponents.

JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud went 18-of-26 for 200 passing yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Elijah Sarratt led the Dukes with six catches for 62 yards, while redshirt senior Reggie Brown recorded four catches for 57 yards and a score.

James Madison is back in action on Saturday when the Dukes take on Utah State at 8 p.m. ET. This game will be broadcast live on Mountain West Network.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man arrested after reported shooting, police say
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival Attendees Describe Their Experience As a...
Virginia Attorney General’s office received Blue Ridge Rock Fest complaints
This is a fundraiser, but parents say the benefits go deeper for participants.
Bluegrass festival hopes to benefit Special Olympics Virginia Area 4

Latest News

Bridgewater football trounced N.C. Wesleyan 41-12, improving to 2-1 overall
Bridgewater football dominates N.C. Wesleyan 41-12, improves to 2-1 overall
The James Madison women's soccer team prepares to take on Arkansas State on Sept. 15, 2023
James Madison women’s soccer wins conference opener 2-0
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4
Endzone Week 4 Spotswood Cheer