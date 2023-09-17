One dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says one adult is dead after a single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park on September 16.

At 10:20 pm the Staunton Police Department responded to Gypsy Hill Park for the report of a single vehicle traffic crash. An adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Staunton Police Department is not currently releasing any information regarding the identity of the victim.

This is an developing story. Stay with us for updates.

