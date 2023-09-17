Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

One dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park

Glass shattered with police light.
Glass shattered with police light.(WCTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says one adult is dead after a single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park on September 16.

At 10:20 pm the Staunton Police Department responded to Gypsy Hill Park for the report of a single vehicle traffic crash. An adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Staunton Police Department is not currently releasing any information regarding the identity of the victim.

This is an developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man arrested after reported shooting, police say
VSP confirms two school buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway
Two school buses crash in Augusta County, VSP confirms
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Comfortable temperatures continue through weekend
Senator Tim Kaine shared his national security priorities with ROTC cadets at Virginia Tech.
Senator Tim Kaine meets with Virginia Tech ROTC cadets
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport conducts triennial emergency response drill
The best plays from Week 4 as featured on EndZone
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees Week 4