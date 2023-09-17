Senator Tim Kaine meets with Virginia Tech ROTC cadets

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine shared his national security priorities with ROTC cadets at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Senator Kaine sat with members of the Defense Civilian Training Corps, to discuss the new pilot program.

The program helps students build careers related to digital, engineering, and more within the Department of Defense.

Senator Kaine says he hopes the insight from students will help him improve recruitment in the military.

”So if I talk to the 20-year-olds who are just embarking on military career about what excites them about it, why they decide to go this route, then I hear things from them that can help me do a better job working with our service chiefs around some of the recruiting and retention issues,” says Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine plans to discuss the information gathered and try to incorporate it into next year’s defense bill.

