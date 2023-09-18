Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Arc of Augusta to host disabilities resource fair in Waynesboro

Arc of Augusta will host a disabilities resource fair in Waynesboro to connect people to...
Arc of Augusta will host a disabilities resource fair in Waynesboro to connect people to different resources in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro areas.(Arc of Augusta)
By Mike Staley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Arc of Augusta will host a disabilities resource fair in Waynesboro to connect people to different resources in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro areas.

Arc of Augusta partners with different government organizations and community partners to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities access to the same resources as neurotypical/able-bodied people. The resource fair will give people with disabilities, their families and organizations the chance to network and make connections on a need-by-need basis.

Tosha Berry, executive director of Arc of Augusta, said people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities often lost their support systems during the pandemic and are working to fix those broken connections.

“It was really hard for people to not feel alone,” Berry said. “Everybody is still kind of rebuilding after it [COVID-19 pandemic]. Finding those connections and resources is essential. There is a wave or epidemic basically of more depression and mental health concerns that impacts individuals with developmental disabilities and their families as well.”

Berry said support systems and connections are often taken for granted by neurotypical people. People with developmental/intellectual disabilities need the same access to resources and they can often be overlooked.

“Finding that support and kind of the place they fit is really important,” Berry said. “Even if it’s as simple a new social network or making a new friend or getting connected to Medicaid and not having those financial stressors anymore. All of those organizations will be there to help build those connections.”

The resource fair will take place at the Best Western Plus Inn & Suites conference center at 109 Apple Tree Ln in Waynesboro. The event will go from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At the event, people can expect to get new information and make connections, as well as receive physical handouts from the participating organizations about the resources they provide to people.

After the event, there will be a candidate forum where participating members can ask Waynesboro candidates questions about disability services in the Basic city.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
I-81 crash cleared in Shenandoah County
A major motive organizers had was for the bridge to be built on cultural sensitivity
Refugee community engages in bridge-building with Harrisonburg Police Department
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

WHSV's Mandy Bartholomew gives an update live at the scene of the Verona Fire.
WHSV Live at the Scene of the Verona Fire
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will...
German manufacturer opening facility in Rockingham County
This video was submitted to WHSV by a viewer, and shows the massive fire in Verona.
Drone video of the Verona Fire submitted to WHSV
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sun, few clouds ahead for the week