Augusta Health installs new bed repositioning equipment

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has installed new technology with the goal of improving staff safety and patient comfort when adjustments need to be made to their hospital bed.

Augusta Health staff said traditional patient-boosting methods are also a leading cause of injury for bedside caregivers.

The Hercules Patient Repositioner includes a unique drive, mattress, and sheet combination that allows a single caregiver to safely boost a patient back up in bed to a comfortable position with a simple button push. The system operates much like a conveyor and effortlessly boosts the patient up in bed.

“Because the patient is being moved by the sheet, number one, it eliminates the caregiver having to actually reposition the patient. But it also increases comfort because the flat sheet actually moves with the patient rather than sheering the patient’s skin,” Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Gedeon said.

The repositioners were tested at Augusta Health’s Shenandoah House, a four-bedroom hospice facility. After seeing success there, 42 more were purchased and installed in the Medical, Intensive care, and Skilled Nursing units through gifts to the Augusta Health Foundation.

The foundation’s Executive Director and Vice President Shirley Carter said this is phase one of a three-phase project to install repositioners in all inpatient units in the hospital.

“We have a long way to go but, we can say that we have funded phase one. So. we are encouraging others to make gifts to make gifts so that we can continue to make these units available on a majority of the beds at Augusta Health,” Carter said.

