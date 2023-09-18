Comfortable week ahead

MONDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and just a few clouds. Early morning patchy dense fog should mix out by 10am, not widespread but use extra time for the morning commute. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s and breezy. Gusts to 20 mph. A very stray shower for the day, but most stay dry. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s to start. Mostly clear overnight and pleasantly cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Patchy fog.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sun, patchy fog early. Staying sunny for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A nice, light breeze but not gusty. Comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 60s during the evening. Clear overnight and cool with lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures rising through the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Feeling warm and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A pleasant and warm evening with plenty of sunshine before sunset and temperatures in the 70s. Mostly clear with overnight lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and warm. Only a few stray clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear and pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly sunny for the day with highs into the mid to upper 70s. Increasing clouds during the evening and into the overnight hours. Lows into the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to begin the day. Temperatures in the 50s. Watching for our next potential system that could bring more rain between Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking back for more details. A mild day with lows around 70. Mainly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures into the 50s. Mainly cloudy and watching for our next potential system that could bring more rain between Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking back for more details. Mild with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

