Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

First painting from Bob Ross show ‘The Joy of Painting’ listed for $10 million

The owner of an art gallery selling the first painting broadcast on Bob Ross' show said it is the rookie card of the artist. (SOURCE: KARE)
By KARE staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) – A painting from the very first episode of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” has been listed for nearly $10 million.

Minnesota-based gallery Modern Artifact is selling the original oil painting titled “A Walk in the Woods.”

The painting bears Ross’ signature in the bottom left corner.

The artist painted it live on air in January 1983.

Ryan Nelson, the owner of Modern Artifact, said the painting has made a huge cultural impact.

“This painting right here is the most important painting, you could call it the rookie card of Bob Ross,” he said. “This is the painting painted on Season One, Episode One.”

The current owner said he bought it earlier this year from a PBS volunteer who was there during the filming.

The volunteer said she bought it at the station fundraising auction just months after it was painted.

After the first episode premiered, the show went on for another 400 plus episodes and into the cultural zeitgeist.

The owner said that even though he listed it for sale, he’s in no rush to part with it.

He said he would like to share it with a museum or traveling exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Massive fire reported at Verona business
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
I-81 crash cleared in Shenandoah County

Latest News

The Helena Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Shelby County that...
Man stabbed during road rage incident with couple delivering food in Alabama
The ACSO says Derek Breeden allegedly fired shots at a tow truck driver.
ACSO: Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at tow truck driver
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sun, few clouds ahead for the week
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark acted within scope of official duties in Georgia case, his lawyer says
Front Royal Police make arrest in breaking, entering, and assault investigation
Front Royal Police make arrest in breaking, entering, and assault investigation