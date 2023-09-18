Front Royal Police make arrest in breaking, entering, and assault investigation

Cream of the Crop
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - The Front Royal Police Department says a man has been arrested after an alleged breaking and entering and assault.

The Front Royal Police Department says the alleged incident took place on September 17 in the 900 block of South Marshall Street. The FRPD says when police arrived they found a victim suffering possible life-threatening injuries from the alleged assault. The victim was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Winchester Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery due to the injuries sustained in the alleged assault, the FRPD says.

On Monday, September 18, Anthony M. Stewart was arrested by the United States Marshals Service and the Martinsburg Police Department in Martinsburg, West Virginia., according to the FRPD.

Stewart is reportedly waiting extradition back to Virginia for the alleged offenses, and his court date is October 12, the FRPD says.

