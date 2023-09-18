Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

German manufacturer opening facility in Rockingham County

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will...
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will invest up to $20 million to establish its first U.S. operation in Innovation Village in Rockingham County. Leiber extracts brewer’s yeast from the byproducts of beer making and processes it into animal food.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will invest up to $20 million to establish its first U.S. operation in Innovation Village in Rockingham County.

Leiber extracts brewer’s yeast from the byproducts of beer making and processes it into animal food.

“It takes the waste products of one industrial use and turns it into usable animal feed for another industry. So we thought that was really encouraging and a good thing to bring to the county,” said Rockingham County Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong.

Leiber will invest up to $20 million to build a manufacturing facility in the county’s Innovation Village.

“That’s the area of the county where we feel like we can support this lighter industrial growth and that’s essentially what the Leiber project will be is lighter industrial. That’s probably the best location from a transit standpoint in and out of I81,” said Armstrong.

The facility will be built in phases and successively increase its processing capabilities and range of products. Virginia successfully competed with four adjacent states for the project, which will create 35 new jobs.

Casey Armstrong said the county has been working with the Leiber group for almost a year and that the project is a perfect fit in the county.

“That yeast gets used in animal food and pet food. Specifically in agricultural animal food, so that’s why it’s really a good fit for Rockingham County, being the number one agricultural county in the state,” he said.

The company plans to break ground on the new facility in October and the project will likely take around two years to complete. Leiber is just the latest company to announce plans to come to Rockingham County.

“I think it’s a great place to work and to do business. I think businesses realize everything that the Valley brings to the table, and in particular Rockingham County. I think we’ve got a great local workforce that understands agriculture and what it takes to be successful in that arena,” said Armstrong.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
I-81 crash cleared in Shenandoah County
A major motive organizers had was for the bridge to be built on cultural sensitivity
Refugee community engages in bridge-building with Harrisonburg Police Department
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

WHSV's Mandy Bartholomew gives an update live at the scene of the Verona Fire.
WHSV Live at the Scene of the Verona Fire
Arc of Augusta will host a disabilities resource fair in Waynesboro to connect people to...
Arc of Augusta to host disabilities resource fair in Waynesboro
This video was submitted to WHSV by a viewer, and shows the massive fire in Verona.
Drone video of the Verona Fire submitted to WHSV
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sun, few clouds ahead for the week