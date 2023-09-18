German manufacturer opening facility in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will invest up to $20 million to establish its first U.S. operation in Innovation Village in Rockingham County.

Leiber extracts brewer’s yeast from the byproducts of beer making and processes it into animal food.

“It takes the waste products of one industrial use and turns it into usable animal feed for another industry. So we thought that was really encouraging and a good thing to bring to the county,” said Rockingham County Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong.

Leiber will invest up to $20 million to build a manufacturing facility in the county’s Innovation Village.

“That’s the area of the county where we feel like we can support this lighter industrial growth and that’s essentially what the Leiber project will be is lighter industrial. That’s probably the best location from a transit standpoint in and out of I81,” said Armstrong.

The facility will be built in phases and successively increase its processing capabilities and range of products. Virginia successfully competed with four adjacent states for the project, which will create 35 new jobs.

Casey Armstrong said the county has been working with the Leiber group for almost a year and that the project is a perfect fit in the county.

“That yeast gets used in animal food and pet food. Specifically in agricultural animal food, so that’s why it’s really a good fit for Rockingham County, being the number one agricultural county in the state,” he said.

The company plans to break ground on the new facility in October and the project will likely take around two years to complete. Leiber is just the latest company to announce plans to come to Rockingham County.

“I think it’s a great place to work and to do business. I think businesses realize everything that the Valley brings to the table, and in particular Rockingham County. I think we’ve got a great local workforce that understands agriculture and what it takes to be successful in that arena,” said Armstrong.

