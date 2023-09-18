Cream of the Crop
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
A major motive organizers had was for the bridge to be built on cultural sensitivity
Refugee community engages in bridge-building with Harrisonburg Police Department
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man arrested after reported shooting, police say
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4

One of the new Hercules Repositioners on a bed at Augusta Health. The technology has been...
Augusta Health installs new bed repositioning equipment
The Hercules Patient Repositioner includes a drive, mattress, and sheet combination to boost a...
Mae, a four-year-old Welsh Corgi sits with a student in Diana Kemper's classroom at East...
Dynamic Duo: Therapy dogs at East Rockingham high school helping students
Research shows that interactions with therapy dogs can have many benefits for children and...
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Comfortable week ahead