Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million

FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no...
FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.

That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
A major motive organizers had was for the bridge to be built on cultural sensitivity
Refugee community engages in bridge-building with Harrisonburg Police Department
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, on September 13 at around 6:57 p.m. officers...
Waynesboro man arrested after reported shooting, police say
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
The captains from Waynesboro and Turner Ashby meet at midfield prior to their matchup on Sept....
EndZone Recap: Week 4

Latest News

State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sun, few clouds ahead for the week
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say