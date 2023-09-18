Just One Women’s Circle hosting fundraiser with Masquerade Ball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Just One Women’s Circle is hosting a masquerade ball on October 7 at Hotel Madison with major goals for this year.

The money raised will go toward scholarships that are given out to young women, and organizers hopes to give out at least one full scholarship.

“They get to follow their dreams, right? What’s better than that —to have a dream and you’re getting powered to go for it? To know that Just One’s circle is out there to support them to help them follow those and dreams to be a circle that they can count on and to be mentors,” Co-Organizers Barbara & Joyce said.

The ball is a gala raising money to help girls go to college which supports what the Women’s Circle stands for.

“The biggest takeaway is the women are coming together to power each other to create a community of women just to uplift support so the masquerade is another avenue for us to create revenue so we can create scholarships for women in the area,” Joyce said.

Past scholarships have been totaled at $1,000 and $1,500. Scholarships provided are based solely on tickets that go for $100 each.

The cost goes toward food, dancing, and donating to the fund.

