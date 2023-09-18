Cream of the Crop
Mountaineer Marching Band to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Members of the Mountaineer Marching Band perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov....
Members of the Mountaineer Marching Band perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 24, 2016. The Pride will be returning to the historic parade in 2024.(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff and Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV/WSAZ) - The Pride of West Virginia, or the Mountaineer Marching Band from West Virginia University, will bring the beat to the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s Parade officials were in Morgantown on Saturday to invite the Mountaineer Marching Band to next year’s parade.

“The students are thrilled to represent the region, the state of West Virginia and our University on this major national stage,” Cheldon Williams, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands, said. “I look forward to our continual growth as musicians and human beings over the next year so we can bring our best to the vibrant streets of New York City.”

WVU was selected out of hundreds of nationwide applicants to be one of ten bands to perform in the 98th annual holiday tradition.

“For more than 100 years, the Mountaineer Marching Band has entertained audiences, from hometown halftime shows to parade routes and venues across the country, representing their state with pageantry and style,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “The Macy’s Parade Band Committee is proud to welcome back the talented students of West Virginia University to the Big Apple to march in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

The Pride of West Virginia last made an appearance seven years ago in 2016 at the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They will spend the next 14 months planning for the parade.

