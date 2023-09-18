Open Doors’ Food Truck Fest pivotal to thermal season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors wrapped up its annual Food Truck Fest at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds this weekend. It is the biggest fundraiser for the organization to meet its vision and mission.

Open Doors strives to provide shelter, compassionate support, and access to services for those experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit’s executive director, Nate Riddle says it has seen increased demand for case management over the last year.

The thermal season begins in November but preparations start as early as possible.

“Food Truck Fest really provides that surge of funds that is needed to run shelter programs. It supports those support services and we’re also anticipating great growth in the next year — so this fundraiser is vivid and will continue to be pivotal in providing shelter and support services,” Riddle said.

Open Doors is preparing to rotate among 12 host locations in Harrisonburg ad Rockingham County, mainly churches. The entire operation increases the cost of everything. Riddle shared that his team will be on the move determined to help 40 to 50 people every night in the inclement weather.

