Sentara RMH Family Open House supports expecting families and planning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center’s Pediatrics and Family Birthplace units had an open house for their resources to show what they can do in planning a great delivery.

“New moms start getting ready, I think, often as soon as they find out they’re pregnant They start reading things finding information online, talking to other new moms joining groups with other expectant moms,” Sentara RMH Team Coordinator Jennifer Baugher said.

Taking care of the baby matters in the parents’ arms and wherever they go. Harrisonburg Fire Department joined the open house to kick off a week of car seat safety checks for the greater good.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children and so it’s so important that people make sure that their car seats are properly installed and use properly every single time.” HFD Community Risk Reduction Lieutenant Erin Stehle said.

One of the main mistakes Lieutenant Stehle sees on duty is children turned around too early in car seats or moving them to a bigger seat too soon. the point is to ensure that the precious cargo is safe on every ride.

“Virginia state law is not very old, but is that children have to remain rear-facing until two years old or if they exceeded the upper weight limit of the minimum requirements which is hardly many kids,” Lt. Stehle said.

Harrisonburg Fire Department will be conducting free car seat safety checks in observance of Child Passenger Safety Week. The schedule is for them to be back in front of Sentara RMH on Tuesday and McDonald’s on Wednesday — both events are set to last three hours starting at 3 p.m.

The Sentara RMH Family Birthplace team finds that it is vital for expecting families, especially new moms, to be as educated as possible. They say it’s never too late to start but recommend, having a good grasp no later than the third trimester.

“Start planning to attend either a childbirth preparation class whether it’s in person or online or to be reading materials to be prepared and then to also come start finalizing what you would like to have with your birth plan with your delivery,” Baugher said.

Sentara RMH wants parents to know that they don’t have to be alone in planning for the big day.

