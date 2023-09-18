Waynesboro man arrested after service dog shot, ACSO says

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 67-year-old Waynesboro man is being held without bond after a service dog was shot in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says on September 15 they investigated the report of a dog being shot at a house in the 200 Block of Rip Rap Road in Waynesboro. The Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old man reported that his service dog, a Husky named Bear, had been shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller said they heard a gunshot and then an animal cry out and when he went outside his dog was not outside in the fenced in yard. The dogs owner then reportedly found his dog on the roadway with an alleged gunshot wound. The service dog was pronounced dead when his owner took it to the Waynesboro Animal Hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Louis Edward Davis Jr., 67, of Waynesboro, and charged him with h § 3.2-6570. Cruelty to animals, and §18.2-56.1 reckless handling of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office says a large caliber revolver, believed to be used in the incident was recovered and seized by deputies. Davis was transported to Middle River Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond at this time.

