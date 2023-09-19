Cream of the Crop
ACSO: Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at tow truck driver

The ACSO says Derek Breeden allegedly fired shots at a tow truck driver.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a Waynesboro man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at a tow truck driver.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on September 17 in the 300 Block of Turk Mountain Road in Waynesboro, and the arrest was made later that evening.

A tow truck driver was reportedly trying to repossess a vehicle and that Derek Ray Breeden, the man who the tow truck driver says owns the vehicle, allegedly got into the truck, backed it into the garage and when the tow truck driver tried to hook the truck up, Breeden allegedly fired multiple shots near the tow truck, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies obtained warrants against Derek Ray Breeden, 43, of Waynesboro for violation of § 18.2-56.1. Reckless handling of a firearm, § 18.2-53.1. Use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, and § 18.2-26/ 18.2-51, Attempted Malicious wounding, the Sheriff’s Office said.

There were no injuries reported by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Breeden was arrested later that evening, and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

