Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of teen girl

Missing girl Audrey Smith
Missing girl Audrey Smith(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a teenage girl last reported seen Monday in the Tyree Circle area of Madison Heights.

Deputies say Audrey Laine Smith,14, is described as a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′3″ and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

