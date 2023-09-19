Cream of the Crop
Broadway sweeps Stuarts Draft in non-district clash

The Broadway Gobblers team huddle against Stuarts Draft on Sept. 18, 2023.
The Broadway Gobblers team huddle against Stuarts Draft on Sept. 18, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - In a non-district matchup Monday night, the Broadway Gobblers defeated the Stuarts Draft Cougars 3-0.

Broadway took the first set 25-8. Stuarts Draft rallied in set two. The set was tied 23-23 but Broadway’s Ashlyn Spitzer came up with an ace at set point to give Broadway a 25-23 win.

The Gobblers took set three 25-11.

