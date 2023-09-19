Broadway sweeps Stuarts Draft in non-district clash
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - In a non-district matchup Monday night, the Broadway Gobblers defeated the Stuarts Draft Cougars 3-0.
Broadway took the first set 25-8. Stuarts Draft rallied in set two. The set was tied 23-23 but Broadway’s Ashlyn Spitzer came up with an ace at set point to give Broadway a 25-23 win.
The Gobblers took set three 25-11.
