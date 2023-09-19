Sunny and comfortable stretch

TUESDAY: Sunny for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A nice, light breeze but not gusty. Comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 60s during the evening. Clear overnight and cool with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Feeling warm and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A pleasant and warm evening with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Mostly clear and cool overnight with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sun. Staying mainly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Adding a few clouds and pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Increasing clouds for the day ahead of our next system and comfortable with highs into the low to mid 70s, breezy. Mainly cloudy during the evening and into the overnight hours. Lows into the low to mid 50s.

Watching a coastal low pressure system for the weekend. Right now, some rain looks likely Saturday and potentially Sunday but how much is still to be determined by where the low will track. Further east would mean less rain potential. Further west would mean more rain.

The low will also bring plenty of cloud cover over the weekend leading to milder temperatures, most of the day Saturday temperatures stay in the 60s. Also, the breeze picks up for the weekend, which can make it feel cooler at times. Make sure to keep checking back in as we head throughout the week for updates.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. Watching for our next system with rain potential between Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking back for more details. A mild day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy. Feeling cooler with the clouds and the breeze. Staying cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of clouds. Cloudy and watching for our next system that could bring more rain Sunday. Keep checking back for more details. Mild with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our weekend system may linger into the start of the week bringing the potential for a few more showers. Stay tuned. Lows in the low 50s.

