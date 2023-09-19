Cream of the Crop
Two housing housing development projects approved by Harrisonburg City Council

One of the approved areas for the new housing development projects.
One of the approved areas for the new housing development projects.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -More affordable homes are coming after the Harrisonburg City Council green-lighted two housing development projects.

The board unanimously agreed that these projects fall in line with the city’s goal of “having available housing for all” by 2039.

One of the housing projects approved is the expansion of Commerce Village. The Harrisonburg Housing Authority complex will add 16 new units.

The new permanent supportive homes will be available to Veterans, those with disabilities, and the homeless community.

“We’re very excited to see where we go from here. We hope we keep chipping away at the need that exists in our community. And then ultimately, at the end of the day, everyone who wants to live in Harrisonburg can do so affordably.” Harrisonburg Director of Communication Michael Parks said.

The city also approved a project proposed by a Georgia development foundation.

The Beverly J. Searles Foundation is set to add 164 1-3-bedroom units, to 12 acres of open land on West Mosby Road.

The units are intended to be affordable housing and will dedicate a section exclusively for the elderly.

The buildings are projected to be 4 stories tall with 1-3 bedrooms.

“It would be about and 18-month process from the time we started construction until we were completed—we’d probably start leasing—well pre-leasing some of the units about 12 months in.” Beverly J. Searles Foundation developer Mark Slacks said.

Slack said they hope to break ground in early 2025.

