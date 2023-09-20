Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Arc of Augusta County hosts disability resource fair

By Shelby Martin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Arc of Augusta sponsored and organized a disability resource fair at the Best Western Inn in Waynesboro Tuesday.

The non-profit partnered with over 20 organizations to provide accessible resources to those across the Shenandoah Valley to aid those with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.

Guests and family members were given opportunities to network and connect with the various organizations in addition to receiving further information about available resources.

Tosha Berry, executive director of Arc of Augusta, is proud of the impact the event has had on the community.

”It has been amazing to see how many families and individuals just smile when they walk into the room,” said Berry, “And there’s a whole room of people with resources trying to help them.”

After the fair, Arc of Augusta hosted a Virginia General Assembly candidate forum with all seven local candidates, who answered questions focusing on important issues affecting those with disabilities.

Berry believes the forum allowed the candidates to see who is impacted by these issues firsthand.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Verona fire under investigation
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will...
German manufacturer opening facility in Rockingham County
The ACSO says Derek Breeden allegedly fired shots at a tow truck driver.
ACSO: Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at tow truck driver
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico
The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood.
Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood

Latest News

Arc of Augusta County hosts disability resource fair
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a...
Northern Lights seen Monday night thanks to strong Solar Storm
CMA's Valley Dealerships already spoke their piece to the manufacturers, hoping both sides can...
Valley car dealership discusses potential UAW strike impacts
Lewis Ray is marching Saturday because he believes it is fair for everyone to have a say...
Harrisonburg residents attending march to governor’s mansion for voting rights