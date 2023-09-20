Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire

Says the building a “total loss.”
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - There are new updates about the fire that occurred Monday afternoon at Ball Advanced Aluminum Technologies.

Augusta County Fire and Rescue Chief Greg Schacht said when they arrived on the scene everyone was evacuated from the building, and said the fire started inside a machine. Witnesses said they noticed a fire started in one of the machines that spread rapidly, Schacht said.

“The building is going to be a total loss. We did have major collapse and probably three quarters of the building is collapsed in,” said Chief Schacht.

Fire departments from around Augusta County responded to the fire. Chief Schacht said Augusta County Fire and Rescue made the call to Rockingham County to provide a ladder truck and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Crash Unit in case dry chemical would have been needed.

He said firefighters were unable to go inside the building because of the state of the building.

”Once we learned that everyone was out of the structure when we got there, and there was already some roof collapse when we arrived on location,” said Chief Schacht.

Chief Schacht said throughout the night there were multiple spot fires and crews were there until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19.

“We did receive a lot of community support as well as local businesses providing food and drinks for the first responders, so I want to thank everyone for stepping up and assisting with that,” said Chief Schacht.

He added that it is a shame to have such a large fire in a business in the community and that many people are affected by this.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Verona fire under investigation
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
I-81 crash cleared in Shenandoah County

Latest News

CMA's Valley Dealerships already spoke their piece to the manufacturers, hoping both sides can...
Valley car dealership discusses potential UAW strike impacts
Lewis Ray is marching Saturday because he believes it is fair for everyone to have a say...
Harrisonburg residents attending march to governor’s mansion for voting rights
Valley Community Services Board
September 20th is National Addiction Professionals Day
Update on fire in Verona