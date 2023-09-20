Detroit Tigers recall Turner Ashby grad Hanifee

(WHSV) - Former Turner Ashby pitcher Brenan Hanifee was recalled by the Detroit Tigers, the club announced on Wednesday.

In 25 appearances for Triple-A Toledo, Hanifee had a 4.38 ERA in 90 1/3 innings. He struck out 82 batters compared to 30 walks.

Hanifee was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent time with the Orioles’ Single-A and Double-A teams. Last November, Hanifee elected free agency before the Tigers signed him to a minor league contract.

The Harrisonburg native was a three-sport athlete at Turner Ashby. During his senior season with the Knights, Hanifee hit .324 with three home runs, 16 RBI and seven doubles. In nine appearances on the mound, Hanifee went 7-0 with a 0.78 ERA with 73 strikeouts to just four walks in 54 innings.

Detroit is concluding a three-game series in Southern California against the Los Angeles Dodgers before traveling north to begin a series with the Oakland Athletics.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.