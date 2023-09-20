Harrisonburg Police Department awarded for efforts to reduce vehicle thefts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police’s HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) program recently awarded the Harrisonburg Police Department for its commitment to reducing vehicle thefts this year. After seeing a spike in vehicle thefts last year HPD implemented a number of efforts to cut down on the crime.

In 2021, Harrisonburg saw around 20 vehicle thefts but then in 2022, that number jumped to almost 40. After the spike, HPD made a big effort to reduce that number for 2023.

“We’ve tried to increase our awareness to not only our officers but neighboring jurisdictions by sending out bulletins with the actual picture of a motor vehicle rather than just a radio description. Also what we’ve done is make investments in technology for license plate readers, so we’ve had those installed on our vehicles. Also, we’ve increased our capabilities for in-car cameras which have LPR technology built in as well,” said Lt. Todd Miller, commander of HPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

So far this year HPD’s efforts have paid off as it’s had great success in reducing vehicle thefts.

“Year to date right now what we’re looking at is about a 15% decrease from the previous years. So we’re really happy about that and we’ve tried to provide more focus for our officers to be on the lookout for these stolen motor vehicles,” said Miller.

When it comes to protecting your vehicle from theft Miller said that the number one thing you can do is ensure you’re always locking the doors.

“These are just a crime of opportunity. Most of these vehicles, 70% of them, are being taken with the keys still with the vehicle and left unlocked. Criminals are just taking advantage of easy targets so if we can just fortify those targets a little bit by locking the doors and keeping the keys away from them you can keep your nice car,” said Miller.

Miller said that there are a number of other precautions against vehicle theft that can be taken as well.

“Make sure you park in well-lit areas, if you have a garage try to utilize a garage at your residence. Some people use home security cameras or surveillance systems to keep an eye on their vehicles and others have GPS systems on their vehicles such as OnStar,” said Miller.

In addition to HPD’s work to prevent vehicle thefts, Miller said that its officers have also proactively recovered 14 stolen vehicles since the start of the year.

