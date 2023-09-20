Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg residents attending march to governor’s mansion for voting rights

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is marching to the Governor’s mansion in Richmond on Sept. 23 in hopes of reversing his decision to refuse to restore voting rights for people who were previously incarcerated.

“It seems that the process of restoration is not clearly fine and is unfair, and it is an attempt to get a certain segment of the population to stop voting,” Harrisonburg Participant Lewis Ray said.

The march begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond at 815 E Grace Street being the start of the march.

Lewis Ray is marching Saturday because he believes it is fair for everyone to have a say through voting.

“People get out and make it known to the governor and the current administration that this is something that needs to be taken seriously and that there really is no reason to prolong being able to restore citizens to vote or make it any more difficult than it needs to be,” Ray said.

Virginia Organizing is a non-partisan statewide grassroots organization dedicated to challenging injustice by empowering people in local communities to address issues that affect the quality of their lives.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Verona fire under investigation
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Glass shattered with police light.
Churchville man dead after single-vehicle crash at Gypsy Hill Park
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
I-81 crash cleared in Shenandoah County

Latest News

CMA's Valley Dealerships already spoke their piece to the manufacturers, hoping both sides can...
Valley car dealership discusses potential UAW strike impacts
Valley Community Services Board
September 20th is National Addiction Professionals Day
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
Update on fire in Verona