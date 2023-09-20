Harrisonburg residents attending march to governor’s mansion for voting rights

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is marching to the Governor’s mansion in Richmond on Sept. 23 in hopes of reversing his decision to refuse to restore voting rights for people who were previously incarcerated.

“It seems that the process of restoration is not clearly fine and is unfair, and it is an attempt to get a certain segment of the population to stop voting,” Harrisonburg Participant Lewis Ray said.

The march begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond at 815 E Grace Street being the start of the march.

Lewis Ray is marching Saturday because he believes it is fair for everyone to have a say through voting.

“People get out and make it known to the governor and the current administration that this is something that needs to be taken seriously and that there really is no reason to prolong being able to restore citizens to vote or make it any more difficult than it needs to be,” Ray said.

Virginia Organizing is a non-partisan statewide grassroots organization dedicated to challenging injustice by empowering people in local communities to address issues that affect the quality of their lives.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.