“I’m a firm believer in doing what you love.” Preston Turner earns national attention at Bridgewater

Bridgewater talks fake punt resulting in touchdown

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, Bridgewater recorded a 41-12 win over N.C. Wesleyan in a game that saw the Eagles earn national attention.

In the first half, fifth-year defensive end Preston Turner shocked his opponents when he ran a fake punt 71 yards back for a touchdown.

“I’m a firm believer in doing what you love. I love this game and I have fun with it,” said Turner.

According to Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn, the Eagles had been working on this play behind the scenes.

“We had practiced this a couple of times,” said Lemn. “Our special teams coordinator told Preston that if we ran this, we were going to score.”

National spotlight is rare for defensive linemen like Turner. On Tuesday, he was named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week.

“I’ve never been a guy who has been big on being in the spotlight, but it feels good,” said Turner.

This play was a throwback to Turner’s high school career as a running back at Chatham High School, where he broke the state record with nine touchdowns in one game.

“It felt good to have the ball back in my hands,” added Turner. “But I love playing d-line too; it’s my heart and soul.”

