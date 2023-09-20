Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

“I’m a firm believer in doing what you love.” Preston Turner earns national attention at Bridgewater

Over the weekend, Bridgewater fifth-year Preston Turner earned national attention with the Eagles
Over the weekend, Bridgewater fifth-year Preston Turner earned national attention with the Eagles(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bridgewater talks fake punt resulting in touchdown

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, Bridgewater recorded a 41-12 win over N.C. Wesleyan in a game that saw the Eagles earn national attention.

In the first half, fifth-year defensive end Preston Turner shocked his opponents when he ran a fake punt 71 yards back for a touchdown.

“I’m a firm believer in doing what you love. I love this game and I have fun with it,” said Turner.

According to Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn, the Eagles had been working on this play behind the scenes.

“We had practiced this a couple of times,” said Lemn. “Our special teams coordinator told Preston that if we ran this, we were going to score.”

National spotlight is rare for defensive linemen like Turner. On Tuesday, he was named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week.

“I’ve never been a guy who has been big on being in the spotlight, but it feels good,” said Turner.

This play was a throwback to Turner’s high school career as a running back at Chatham High School, where he broke the state record with nine touchdowns in one game.

“It felt good to have the ball back in my hands,” added Turner. “But I love playing d-line too; it’s my heart and soul.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Verona fire under investigation
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will...
German manufacturer opening facility in Rockingham County
The ACSO says Derek Breeden allegedly fired shots at a tow truck driver.
ACSO: Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at tow truck driver
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico
The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood.
Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood

Latest News

The Gladiators defeat the Storm 3-1 in high school volleyball
Riverheads defeats Staunton 3-1 in Shenandoah District match
Bridgewater talks fake punt resulting in touchdown
“I’m a firm believer in doing what you love.” Preston Turner earns national attention at Bridgewater
The Riverheads volleyball team huddles during a volleyball match against Staunton on Sept. 19,...
Riverheads defeats Staunton 3-1 in Shenandoah District match
The Broadway Gobblers team huddle against Stuarts Draft on Sept. 18, 2023.
Broadway sweeps Stuarts Draft in non-district clash