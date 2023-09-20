Low pressure system expected to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic states this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While a dry pattern has been in place for the last several days, changes are expected this weekend.

We’ll be watching for a low pressure system developing along the Southeast coast and pushing north along the carolinas later this week.

POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

The National Hurricane Center has a 30% chance of cyclone formation up for this area meaning it is possible the system could gain subtropical characteristics as it moves north. But, even if it doesn’t develop tropical characteristics, it can still bring lots of clouds, wind, and rain to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions this weekend.

Tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin (from the National Hurricane Center) (WHSV)

So, what can we expect in our viewing area?

FORECAST

There are still some uncertainties with this weekend’s forecast across our area. The track of this coastal low will determine how much rain we’ll see this weekend.

Model guidance is not unanimous on where this low will track. If the system goes further east, that would mean less rain potential. Further west would mean more rain.

Differences in the system's track will have impacts on how much rain we may see. (WHSV)

All in all, the higher rainfall potential looks to be east of the Blue Ridge headed toward eastern Virginia.

Weather headlines for this weekend's system. (WHSV)

The highest likelihood for showers as of now looks to be on Saturday. The shield of rain is then expected to continue trekking north through the Mid-Atlantic and toward the Northeast.

This system will also bring plenty of cloud cover over the weekend leading to milder temperatures. Most of the day Saturday temperatures are forecast to stay in the 60s, fluctuating with any rain. The breeze picks up on Friday and will stick around for the weekend, which can make it feel cooler at times. Sustained winds Saturday look to be about 10-20 mph. Stronger wind east of the Blue Ridge.

Wind speed forecast for Saturday, Sept. 23 with nearby low pressure system. (WHSV)

Rain would be beneficial, but can cause impacts for outdoor plans so make sure to keep checking back in as we head throughout the week for updates.

