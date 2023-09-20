Northern Lights seen Monday night thanks to strong Solar Storm
Clear skies allowed for colorful display
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A strong Solar Storm allowed for the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, to be seen across the viewing area Monday night as clear skies gave way to the beautiful scenery, and photographer Peter Forister was able to capture this phenomenon over the Shenandoah Valley.
The chart below shows the different Solar Storm strengths that are required to view the Auroras, which must be at least a G3 or greater, with G4 and G5 storms being able to be seen further south.
In preparing to view the Northern Lights, the Kp index is also something you can use to gauge if the aurora will be visible in the mid-latitudes. While a G3 solar storm, or Kp index of 6 can at times produce a faint glow of the northern lights on the horizon, you would really be looking for a Kp index of 7+ for better viewing in Virginia and West Virginia. The image below shows the map of the Kp index lines.
For more on the Northern Lights, including the official forecasts, visit the Space Weather Prediction Center’s Dashboard here.
