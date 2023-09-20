Cream of the Crop
Northern Lights seen Monday night thanks to strong Solar Storm

Clear skies allowed for colorful display
The Aurora Borealis was viewable Monday night across the region thanks to clear skies and a strong Solar Storm(WHSV)
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A strong Solar Storm allowed for the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, to be seen across the viewing area Monday night as clear skies gave way to the beautiful scenery, and photographer Peter Forister was able to capture this phenomenon over the Shenandoah Valley.

The chart below shows the different Solar Storm strengths that are required to view the Auroras, which must be at least a G3 or greater, with G4 and G5 storms being able to be seen further south.

To view the Northern Lights in the Shenandoah Valley, a G3 Solar Storm is required.
To view the Northern Lights in the Shenandoah Valley, a G3 Solar Storm is required.(WHSV)

In preparing to view the Northern Lights, the Kp index is also something you can use to gauge if the aurora will be visible in the mid-latitudes. While a G3 solar storm, or Kp index of 6 can at times produce a faint glow of the northern lights on the horizon, you would really be looking for a Kp index of 7+ for better viewing in Virginia and West Virginia. The image below shows the map of the Kp index lines.

Each colored line on the map shows the strength of the Solar Storm needed to view the Northern...
Each colored line on the map shows the strength of the Solar Storm needed to view the Northern Lights(NOAA)

For more on the Northern Lights, including the official forecasts, visit the Space Weather Prediction Center’s Dashboard here.

