Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Queen City Mischief and Magic returns to Staunton

By Mike Staley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Queen City Mischief and Magic (QCMM) returns to Staunton for the 6th time.

The Harry Potter themed festival will bring magic and adventures to people across the world. Staunton’s economic development department expects over 20,000 people at the QCMM.

Sarah Lynch, founder of QCMM, said this fundraiser gives back to the Staunton community and the non-profits that work in the city.

“This festival has become one of the biggest fundraisers for a lot of our smaller non-profits in this town,” Lynch said. “That’s what we were doing this morning, we were giving away coloring cards and things that we’ve collected over the years so they have something to give our guests.”

The wizarding event is made for all ages, bringing fun for the entire family. Streets in downtown will be blocked off, a map of road closures and impacted areas can be found here.

Sheryl Wagner, director of tourism for Staunton, said businesses thrive in QCMM and more businesses are added to the event every year.

“We estimate that over 20,000 people from around the country and other countries come to downtown Staunton for this magical weekend,” Wagner said. “We know that it has a huge economic impact in the city of Staunton.”

The festival has grown exponentially since it started. In 2016, there were around 30 businesses and non-profits that worked in conjunction with QCMM. According to the itinerary and map, there are 113 supporting organizations this year.

The festival will have food, games and activities for people of all ages. Lynch said the magic of the event doesn’t come from fake wizards or butterbeer, it comes from the smiles and joy of the events.

“It’s a boon for our economy but it’s also just this lovely magical thing that happens,” Lynch said. “People are smiling all weekend, connecting with each other. People leave here and they’ll send us emails through Christmas and say how it was a highlight of their year. I think people look back and do those countdowns of the year and look back to this weekend.”

QCMM brings revenue and tourism to the city, but it also brings new prospective residents to the Queen city.

“We get repeat visitors from QCMM but we also get people who moved here because they have experienced Staunton,” Wagner said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Verona fire under investigation
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will...
German manufacturer opening facility in Rockingham County
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
Legends Highway, Mount Hope
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office gives insight into 911 call made by shooter just before double murder-suicide
The ACSO says Derek Breeden allegedly fired shots at a tow truck driver.
ACSO: Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at tow truck driver

Latest News

Queen City Mischief and Magic returns to Staunton
On Tuesday West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced that nine organizations from the...
Hardy County Health and Wellness Center gets $30K in federal funding
The Virginia State Police’s HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) program recently awarded the...
Harrisonburg Police Department awarded for efforts to reduce vehicle thefts
Hardy County Health and Wellness Center gets $30K in federal funding