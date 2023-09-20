River access at Crimora Park opens to the public after renovations

CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) -The lower level of Crimora Park has reopened after being closed over the summer for renovations.

Andy Wells, Director of Parks and Recreation for Augusta County, says the goal of the renovations was to improve access to the South River.

”This improvement provided a travel area down to the river with a turn around point so you can off load your canoe, your kayak, and get real close and then we put in an actual formal boat launch that does not get affected by erosion,” said Wells.

There was interest from Augusta County to improve water access, and Crimora Park is the only park property on the South River in the county, according to Wells.

“Crimora Park was already in existence, it was already existing as a county park. There was already access to the South River at Crimora Park. What this project did was enhance that access,” said Wells.

There were improvements to the storm water drainage in the parking area, and a paved parking lot.

Wells said while the lower level is open, there are still a few renovations left to finish.

“We have a few more amenities that we will adding down there including some picnic tables, some benches, and we have some wonderful interpretive signage and some additional signage that will go in down there too,” said Wells.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.

