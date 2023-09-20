Staunton working to be more bike and pedestrian friendly

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is looking to be more “bike and pedestrian friendly”.

Zoning Administrator and Senior Planner Rodney Rhodes said that back in 2018 Staunton adopted a Bike and Pedestrian Plan to add bike lanes and shared roads throughout the city.

He said part of this plan includes adding bike infrastructure along West Beverley Street.

”We will be re purposing some of the existing right a-way using some of the middle turn that are currently under utilized on West Beverley and re using to create bike lanes on both sides of the street when possible,” said Rhodes.

This project will be in conjunction with other other projects taking place on West Beverley Street that include repaving part of the road, adding a sidewalk project, and ADA ramp improvements, according to Rhodes.

“The projects are currently being designed by the Timmons Group, we have contracted them to design them and they are currently being reviewed by city staff, we have reviewed the bicycle infrastructure plan and they are at the 90 percent level and that is what we are taking to the public next week,” said Rhodes.

There will be a public forum on Monday evening where the community can provide feedback on the bike infrastructures. The meeting will be at the Central Shenandoah EMS Training Center at 6pm.

