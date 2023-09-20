Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Staunton working to be more bike and pedestrian friendly

Staunton City Hall
Staunton City Hall
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is looking to be more “bike and pedestrian friendly”.

Zoning Administrator and Senior Planner Rodney Rhodes said that back in 2018 Staunton adopted a Bike and Pedestrian Plan to add bike lanes and shared roads throughout the city.

He said part of this plan includes adding bike infrastructure along West Beverley Street.

”We will be re purposing some of the existing right a-way using some of the middle turn that are currently under utilized on West Beverley and re using to create bike lanes on both sides of the street when possible,” said Rhodes.

This project will be in conjunction with other other projects taking place on West Beverley Street that include repaving part of the road, adding a sidewalk project, and ADA ramp improvements, according to Rhodes.

“The projects are currently being designed by the Timmons Group, we have contracted them to design them and they are currently being reviewed by city staff, we have reviewed the bicycle infrastructure plan and they are at the 90 percent level and that is what we are taking to the public next week,” said Rhodes.

There will be a public forum on Monday evening where the community can provide feedback on the bike infrastructures. The meeting will be at the Central Shenandoah EMS Training Center at 6pm.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Verona fire under investigation
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer, will...
German manufacturer opening facility in Rockingham County
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
Legends Highway, Mount Hope
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office gives insight into 911 call made by shooter just before double murder-suicide
The ACSO says Derek Breeden allegedly fired shots at a tow truck driver.
ACSO: Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at tow truck driver

Latest News

South River at Crimora Park
River access at Crimora Park opens to the public after renovations
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Comfortable stretch of days
Queen City Mischief and Magic (QCMM) returns to Staunton for the 6th time.
Queen City Mischief and Magic returns to Staunton
Queen City Mischief and Magic returns to Staunton