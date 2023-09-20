Valley car dealership discusses potential UAW strike impacts

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The United Auto Workers’ strike has the potential to have a lasting impact on dealerships’ inventory. Businesses like CMA’s Valley Dealerships are trying to stay ahead of developments in the strike.

“We would like the two sides to get together and be able to work this out. We also have went and purchased more used vehicles and we’re preparing to make sure that we have vehicles for our consumers to purchase,” CMA’s Valley Dealerships President Scott Simons said.

More than 12,000 UAW employees walked out as the strike began after a new contract could not be reached. Simons and his team hope the strike does not last too long, knowing the domino effect it could have.

“It could be prices will go up because supply is going to go down. Transaction prices will go up consumers will have to start purchasing used vehicles or look at other manufactured models instead of just Ford, Chevy, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM,” Simons said.

Simons says the impacts of the UAW strike also has the potential to span beyond the automotive industry. CMA’s Valley Dealerships says they have spoken to the manufacturers, hoping both sides can find common ground.

“It’s got to be mediation to be able to be done and be able to get this worked out for everybody that way it’s a win-win for the manufacturers, UAW retailers, and most importantly, our customers,” Simons said.

Simons is encouraging people not to panic.

“The auto industry is a real resilient bunch. We went from 2008, went through COVID-19, and all sorts of things so we will figure out a way to take care of our very important customers and our very important community,” Simons said.

Simons believes as long as the manufacturers and united auto workers can straighten out their differences in a short amount of time, everyone is going to be ok.

