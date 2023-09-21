Bridgewater comes up short against No. 21 Mary Washington

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater volleyball team lost to No. 21 Mary Washington on Wednesday night 3-1.

Regan Stoop led Bridgewater with 18 kills while Brooklyn Williams chipped in with six kills.

Mary Washington took the first set 25-20. However, Bridgewater came back in the second set to win 25-19. However, Mary Washington won sets three and four.

Bridgewater hits the road to face Virginia Wesleyan on Friday.

