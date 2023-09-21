Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Bridgewater comes up short against No. 21 Mary Washington

The Bridgewater volleyball team takes on No. 21 Mary Washington
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater volleyball team lost to No. 21 Mary Washington on Wednesday night 3-1.

Regan Stoop led Bridgewater with 18 kills while Brooklyn Williams chipped in with six kills.

Mary Washington took the first set 25-20. However, Bridgewater came back in the second set to win 25-19. However, Mary Washington won sets three and four.

Bridgewater hits the road to face Virginia Wesleyan on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low pressure system expected to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic states this weekend
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
Lynchburg Police are investigating sexual misconduct claims against former Lynchburg Gynecology...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Lynchburg Police investigate sexual misconduct claims against former gynecologist

Latest News

James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton (7) runs the ball against Troy during the first half...
Starting week strong point of emphasis for JMU
Over the weekend, Bridgewater fifth-year Preston Turner earned national attention with the Eagles
“I’m a firm believer in doing what you love.” Preston Turner earns national attention at Bridgewater
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Consecutive road wins builds JMU’s confidence
JMU field hockey fell to No. 14 Boston College 7-0
JMU field hockey blanked by No. 14 Boston College