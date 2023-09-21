Bridgewater comes up short against No. 21 Mary Washington
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater volleyball team lost to No. 21 Mary Washington on Wednesday night 3-1.
Regan Stoop led Bridgewater with 18 kills while Brooklyn Williams chipped in with six kills.
Mary Washington took the first set 25-20. However, Bridgewater came back in the second set to win 25-19. However, Mary Washington won sets three and four.
Bridgewater hits the road to face Virginia Wesleyan on Friday.
