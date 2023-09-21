Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

City of Waynesboro re-visiting noise ordinance

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Waynesboro is re-visiting its noise ordinance, after a music venue said the rules were unclear.

Mike Wilhelm, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety, said the city has acquired a decibel meter and he has been conducting sound tests with event venues around the city.

According to Wilhelm, the goal is to gather data to bring to City Council for them to make an informed decision on what to do with the noise ordinance and get in contact with businesses and residences about the issue.

“I have met with a majority of our businesses here in town that have event venues and I got to say they are 100% in support of finding a happy medium for everybody. They do not want to enforce a fringe on any of the citizens of Waynesboro’s rights but they still want to operate a business,” said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm said he hopes to find a solution that will work for everyone.

”Waynesboro is growing phenomenally and that’s a great thing and, me and the rest of the staff want to find a good balance that fits the need of the businesses and the residences,” said Wilhelm.

He said there has been interest from city councilors in going out and participating in the sound tests.

Wilhelm said he believes the city will be able to find a comfortable balance for everyone and is hoping it will be on the agenda at City Council’s October or November meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low pressure system expected to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic states this weekend
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Latest News

Pedestrians cross walk
How Fall light changes can affect drivers and pedestrians
How Fall light changes can affect drivers and pedestrians
Falling can cause head trauma, bone fractures and even death in all ages.
Report: Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury around the world
Jeannette Stevens talks about the first trimester during pregnancy.
Expecting mother shares her experience with first trimester
The Shenandoah Community Health Clinic in Woodstock will now be able to provide more mental...
Shenandoah Community Health Clinic to offer free mental health services