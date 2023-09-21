City of Waynesboro re-visiting noise ordinance

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Waynesboro is re-visiting its noise ordinance, after a music venue said the rules were unclear.

Mike Wilhelm, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety, said the city has acquired a decibel meter and he has been conducting sound tests with event venues around the city.

According to Wilhelm, the goal is to gather data to bring to City Council for them to make an informed decision on what to do with the noise ordinance and get in contact with businesses and residences about the issue.

“I have met with a majority of our businesses here in town that have event venues and I got to say they are 100% in support of finding a happy medium for everybody. They do not want to enforce a fringe on any of the citizens of Waynesboro’s rights but they still want to operate a business,” said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm said he hopes to find a solution that will work for everyone.

”Waynesboro is growing phenomenally and that’s a great thing and, me and the rest of the staff want to find a good balance that fits the need of the businesses and the residences,” said Wilhelm.

He said there has been interest from city councilors in going out and participating in the sound tests.

Wilhelm said he believes the city will be able to find a comfortable balance for everyone and is hoping it will be on the agenda at City Council’s October or November meeting.

