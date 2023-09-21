COMING SOON: Learn the history behind the iconic 611 Engine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This Fall, the Virginia Scenic Railway is partnering with the Virginia Museum of Transportation to offer train rides, or excursions, on the iconic Norfolk and Western 611 Engine.

The 611 is the only Class J steam engine left in the world, and the excursions will take go from Goshen to Staunton and back to Goshen this October and November.

In an upcoming digital story, WHSV’s Jacob Fife will be looking at the history of the iconic engine, and previewing the upcoming excursions.

You’ll hear from the President of the Buckingham Branch Railroad, the Executive Director of the Museum of Transportation, and a train enthusiast who discovered a love of photographing trains after seeing the 611 in Roanoke.

Stay tuned for updates on the story, and for the official release date.

