Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

COMING SOON: Learn the history behind the iconic 611 Engine

In an upcoming Digital Report, Jacob Fife looks at the history of the 611 Engine, and previews the upcoming Fall Excursions.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This Fall, the Virginia Scenic Railway is partnering with the Virginia Museum of Transportation to offer train rides, or excursions, on the iconic Norfolk and Western 611 Engine.

The 611 is the only Class J steam engine left in the world, and the excursions will take go from Goshen to Staunton and back to Goshen this October and November.

In an upcoming digital story, WHSV’s Jacob Fife will be looking at the history of the iconic engine, and previewing the upcoming excursions.

You’ll hear from the President of the Buckingham Branch Railroad, the Executive Director of the Museum of Transportation, and a train enthusiast who discovered a love of photographing trains after seeing the 611 in Roanoke.

Stay tuned for updates on the story, and for the official release date.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and wind for Saturday
Coastal low to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic this weekend
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Latest News

JMU's D'Angelo Ponds has thrived for the Dukes
Ponds making most of opportunities
Rain and wind for Saturday
Coastal low to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic this weekend
Pedestrians cross walk
How Fall light changes can affect drivers and pedestrians
How Fall light changes can affect drivers and pedestrians