Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts car seat safety event.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In honor of child passenger safety week, the Harrisonburg Fire Department hosted its first car seat safety event on Wednesday.

In the McDonalds parking lot on South Carlton Street, HFD safety specialists offered parents free car seat inspections, where they assessed whether the seat was properly installed and suited for the child’s height and weight. Meanwhile, children had the opportunity to interact with first responders, tour one of the station’s firetrucks and earn prizes.

Throughout the event, the department provided parents with informational materials and resources. Child Safety Seat Technician, Briana Petit, the , said the event’s ultimate goal was to educate parents, since many do not properly use child car seats.

“We see a lot of car seats that are installed correctly and used properly, but we are seeing a lot that aren’t used correctly,” said Petit. “Even today at this event, we’ve seen some that don’t have car seats at all. We’re just trying to remind the community of how important it really is.”

Petit’s findings reveal a deeper issue. Many are uninformed, and, in many cases, it comes down to socioeconomic inequality.

Leslie Pullen, the community risk reduction education specialist for HFD, said financial limitations and language barriers can make information less accessible.

“It’s mostly in communities that are lower income and non-English speaking,” said Pullen, “And that’s just because of the lack of education on how we can really get to: ‘this is how you install the seat, and this is what the seat is supposed to be for your kid.’ It really just goes into us being able to teach them.”

To aid and inform families, the Harrisonburg Fire Department offers a free car seat installation and education service to Harrisonburg residents. The department also participates in the Virginia Department of Health’s free child safety seat program for income-eligible children. More information can be found on the Harrisonburg Fire Department’s website.

