How Fall light changes can affect drivers and pedestrians

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of Autumn is September 23, and with Fall beginning you may have already noticed the days getting shorter.

Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, said it is important to be mindful of the fact the daylight can be changing dramatically from day to day this time of the year.

He added drivers can experience “sun blindness” from the sun shining in their eyes during the evening commute.

”You need to recognize the changing light conditions. It can be hard to see other vehicles on the roadway, it can be hard to pedestrians and bicyclist in and around the roadway,” said Dean.

Dean said in a couple of weeks we will be going through the official time change and that at this time of year they tend to see more car accidents.

“It can really set off some of your circadian rhythms and kind of throw off the way that you feel,” said Dean.

Dean said a lot of those things can affect you while driving and can cause “drowsy driving” and if you are struggling to stay focused while driving to get off the road immediately.

Pedestrians and bicyclists should be extra careful as well when out after dark.

“Cross at those cross walk lights if you can if you are an intersection. If you are in an area that des not have that you are going to have to the left right left look as much as you possibly can wait until the roadway is clear to step across,” said Dean.

Dean said it is important to make yourself visible to driver by using a light, wearing bright colors, and making eye contact with drivers before crossing the road. He added you should avoid distractions like wearing headphones.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.