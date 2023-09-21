Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A girl is in the hospital after being stabbed at a bus stop in Henrico’s west end Thursday morning.

“Just before 9 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court for a reported suspicious situation. While en route, officers were notified of a possible juvenile who had been stabbed at a school bus stop,” Henrico Police said in a press release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police say the victim is a student at J.R. Tucker High School.

The school division will have counselors and additional resources available for students and staff.

Full statement from J.R. Tucker High School’s principal Arthur Raymond.

There’s no information about any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low pressure system expected to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic states this weekend
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Latest News

Newly open greenhouse in Harrisonburg tree collection.
Urban Forestry plans to plant more trees around Harrisonburg
Jeannette Stevens talks about the first trimester during pregnancy.
Expecting mother shares her experience with first trimester
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Comfortable stretch of days
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low pressure system expected to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic states this weekend