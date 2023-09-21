Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Kittens missing for weeks rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall

Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a...
Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.(Maui Humane Society)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Three kittens lost during the wildfires in Lahaina have been found safe several weeks later.

According to the Maui Humane Society, the kittens were located Monday night in a burn zone area nearly a month and a half after wildfires destroyed the historic town.

The animal care team said the cats were found unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.

Workers with the Maui Humane Society also located the kittens’ mother.

“This is just one story of four little lives saved out of the hundreds that are currently in our care,” the nonprofit organization shared.

The feline family is now recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.

“We are grateful to be able to tell stories like these,” the animal care team said.

Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the blaze that swept through Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low pressure system expected to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic states this weekend
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Latest News

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp veers off highway, killing 1 and hurting dozens
Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.
Olive Garden is bringing back the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl next week
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
AERIALS: 1 dead after bus carrying children crashes on NY highway
Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’