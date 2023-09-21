Page County man sentenced to life plus 43 years for 2022 murder

Cream of the Crop
Scott Simandl sentenced to life plus 43 years.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s office says justice was served.

Sheriff Chad Cubbage announced Wednesday that Scott Simandl was sentenced to life plus 43 years for the 2022 murder of Justice Campbell, the aggravated malicious wounding of Campbell, and 3 years on the fire-arms charges.

Sheriff Cubbage says hopefully this sentencing brought closure to the families and those affected by this crime.

