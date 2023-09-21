Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Police: Driver rescued after Silverado crashes on top of Corvette

Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup...
Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup truck.(Thornton Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (Gray News) – Authorities in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and a Corvette.

The Thornton Fire Department posted pictures of the crash to Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette needed help from first responders to escape the crash after the truck ended up on top of his car.

Three different fire stations helped to separate the vehicles.

The crews had to remove the truck’s wheel to get to the Corvette driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low pressure system expected to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic states this weekend
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor
Fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech
Augusta County Fire Chief talks about the Verona Fire
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of...
Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile
Newly open greenhouse in Harrisonburg tree collection.
Urban Forestry plans to plant more trees around Harrisonburg