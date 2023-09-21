St. Albans Sanatorium haunted attraction opens Friday

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - St. Alban’s Sanatorium is excited to welcome people back for another year of scares.

The haunted attraction begins the 2023 season Friday night. It’s open Fridays and Saturdays through October.

This year’s theme is “Slayhouse Crazed Circus.”

Tickets are available online or at the sanitorium.

“We’re doing a little bit of our 2019 Slay house, and then we kind of put a twist on it this year, Crazed Circus, so we’ve got a little magic show freak show, circus-type carnival thing going on inside,” volunteer Andrea Simpkins said.

Depending on the group, it’s expected to take about 20 minutes to go through the attraction.

