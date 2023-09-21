Cream of the Crop
Urban Forestry plans to plant more trees around Harrisonburg

Newly open greenhouse in Harrisonburg tree collection.
Newly open greenhouse in Harrisonburg tree collection.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The friendly city may look a little greener soon. The city’s Urban Forestry program is looking to plant more trees.

Harrisonburg Greenspace Manager, Jeremy Harold, said at least 1,500 ash trees have been removed from the city over the years.

Now that the new greenhouse has opened, the organization projects it will be able to plant at least 300 trees a year.

Harold said they have 100 trees in the greenhouse currently, but they have already been claimed.

“We got the Girl Scouts coming out on Friday to the North End Greenway. We’re planting trees s Keester Elementary School this fall in October to help with the heat effect. And then will be planting some trees out in the medians.” Harold said.

Harold encourages homeowners to plant trees in their yard.

With the Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance program, you could receive free assistance with that. HCAP is a cost-share reimbursement program aimed at assisting eligible landowners with their stormwater concerns.

HCAP will pay 100% of your estimated cost of up to $3,500 to plant new trees or replant lost trees.

You can visit www.harrisonburgva.gov to access the site visit form.

