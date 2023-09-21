Wildlife Center of Virginia hosts endangered species

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Nine Allegheny Woodrats stopped by the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, before heading to Pennsylvania.

In a press release, the Wildlife Center said the Allegheny Woodrat’s population is considered stable in Virginia, but that it is considered endangered in several nearby states. The animals were live-trapped in Rappahannock County, and brought to the Wildlife Center in Waynesboro.

While at the Wildlife Center, small tissue samples other medical data were collected. Researchers from several academic institutions and government agencies – including Radford University, Virginia Tech, Northern Virginia Community College, Towson University, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources – are currently analyzing the samples that the Wildlife Center says will contribute to three separate projects.

After leaving the Wildlife Center, the Woodrats were reportedly taken to Ohio and released into an area where their numbers have declined, the Wildlife Center says. According to the Wildlife Center, this will add to the gene pool and boosting the overall health, resiliency, and diversity of the regional population..

