Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Tyler Forbes

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On game day, Central football is known as one of the most physical teams in the Valley.

Central senior Tyler Forbes is a key part of the Falcons’ success. Central is coming off two consecutive Region 2B crowns, along with a Class 2 State Championship final appearance in 2022.

“Everyone on the team wants to get further than the year before,” said Forbes. “We want to strive for better.”

Forbes is a three-sport athlete, as well as a three-time All-State selection for the Falcons.

“We knew coming up that he was going to be special,” said Central head football coach Mike Yew. “He is the perfect kid that you look for in your program.”

In the classroom, Forbes boasts a 3.9 GPA. He makes an impact on his teachers, even if they don’t teach his favorite subjects.

“Initially, Tyler confessed that English was not his best subject,” said Central English teacher Todd Wargo. “He didn’t let that deter him from achieving what he wanted to achieve. He asks questions and is determined.”

This season, Forbes continues to help motivate the Falcons to complete “unfinished business” after the state final loss last season.

“Everything you put in during the off time is going to show when you’re actually playing,” added Forbes.

